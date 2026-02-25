Delhi govt nod to build road along both sides of Najafgarh drain

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the construction of a 60.77-km corridor along both sides of the Najafgarh drain, aimed at improving connectivity between rural areas and the main city, while also easing congestion on existing arterial roads.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 453.95 crore, involves the construction of a two-lane road – 7 m wide – along the drain, said officials. While a 5.94-km two-lane road will be built on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, from Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed on both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km across both banks, they added. The overall developed stretch will measure 60.77 km.
The corridor will connect major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II linking NH-9 (Rohtak Road), and Najafgarh Road. At different points, it will provide connectivity to Basaidarapur, Keshopur, Vikaspuri, Kakrola and Dhulsiras, enabling access to the IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway.
Officials said the project will benefit areas such as Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Chhawla, Dwarka, Paschim Vihar and Rajouri Garden, besides improving links towards Gurgaon. Several villages along the Dwarka Expressway are also expected to gain improved access, they added.
Further, under the project, separate tracks for walking, jogging, cycling and tree plantation, among others, will be built, officials said.
