Delhi govt nod to build road along both sides of Najafgarh drain

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Minister Kapil Mishra at Mundka in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the construction of a 60.77-km corridor along both sides of the Najafgarh drain, aimed at improving connectivity between rural areas and the main city, while also easing congestion on existing arterial roads.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Finance Expenditure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 453.95 crore, involves the construction of a two-lane road – 7 m wide – along the drain, said officials. While a 5.94-km two-lane road will be built on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge, from Chhawla to Basaidarapur, roads will be developed on both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 km, totalling 54.83 km across both banks, they added. The overall developed stretch will measure 60.77 km.