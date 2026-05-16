Delhi government plans Miyawaki forest plantation at Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

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Delhi’s Forest department is planning a Miyawaki plantation drive at Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in South Delhi. The department has floated a fresh tender with a proposal to plant and maintain 40,000 saplings and 20,000 shrubs.
According to the tender notice issued by the South Forest Division, the project will be implemented over a one-year period, during 2025–26, focusing on dense, fast-growing Miyawaki forests aimed at improving green cover and local biodiversity.
Officials said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen urban afforestation in ecologically sensitive zones, which are close to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and have seen sustained plantation drives in recent years.
The Miyawaki technique is known for creating compact forests with high survival rates. The Forest department has been adopting the technique for increasing greenery in urban spaces rapidly.
The e-tender, released on May 8 this year, has invited bids from agencies under a two-bid system. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for May 20, while the deadline for submission is May 29, with technical bids set to be opened the same day.
The project will be overseen by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, South Division.
The move comes amid a broader push by the Delhi government to enhance green buffers, particularly in the city’s southern ridge areas.
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