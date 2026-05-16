Delhi government plans Miyawaki forest plantation at Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

Officials said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen urban afforestation in ecologically sensitive zones. (Photo: Instagram/@asola_bhatti_wildlifesanctuary)

Delhi’s Forest department is planning a Miyawaki plantation drive at Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in South Delhi. The department has floated a fresh tender with a proposal to plant and maintain 40,000 saplings and 20,000 shrubs.

According to the tender notice issued by the South Forest Division, the project will be implemented over a one-year period, during 2025–26, focusing on dense, fast-growing Miyawaki forests aimed at improving green cover and local biodiversity.

Officials said the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen urban afforestation in ecologically sensitive zones, which are close to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and have seen sustained plantation drives in recent years.