Delhi govt misleading people over power supply: Adesh Gupta

Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of “misleading” people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Monday said that there would be no power shortage in the capital.

Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh and Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi have assured that the Center will not allow any shortage of fuel for power plants supplying power to Delhi, he said.

Delhi News | Follow all the latest updates here

“One fails to understand why despite Central assurance the Delhi Government continues to mislead people,” he said.

The statement was in response to CM Kejriwal saying that Delhi could soon face a power shortage with the coal crisis across the country affecting supply at power plants.

The CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to make adequate arrangements for coal at power plants.