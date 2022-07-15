scorecardresearch
Delhi govt marks 4 years of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ with 15-day festival

Life coach Gaur Gopal Das held a session for students at the Kautilya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave. “Happiness Classes have brought a pathbreaking change in students’ mindset. Through the Happiness Utsav, we will teach lakhs of Delhiites to

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 2:32:24 am
Sisodia at a session for govt school students, Thursday.

The Delhi government Thursday celebrated ‘Happiness Utsav’ marking the fourth anniversary of its Happiness Curriculum for schools.

lead happy lives. Happiness Curriculum has seen a tremendous journey in the last four years. Students’ focus on studies has been increasing and the children are stress-free,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia said during the Happiness Utsav, various activities will be organised for the next 15 days and this time “happiness” will not be limited to Delhi government schools only.

“Each student of Delhi government schools will reach out to at least five people in their community and will teach them the aspects of happiness. The aim is to reach out to lakhs of residents of Delhi and help them to be happy,” he said.

During his session, Gaur Gopal Das said, “I came to learn about happiness and ways to attain it only after adopting the path of spiritualism and a brief stint as an engineer. I got to know much later in my life that by being mindful and positive, we can make our lives better.”

