Delhi govt lied, PWD failed to clean sewers before monsoon hit city: Bidhuri

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the government of lying that PWD had cleaned all sewers under its jurisdiction after the heavy downpour caused waterlogging at several parts of the National Capital.

Bidhuri said waterlogging led to hardships for Delhiites while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was busy building his image in other states.

“We had also apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal about the issue and urged him to order an enquiry as all the work had been done on papers and nothing had moved on the ground,” Bidhuri said.

He added, “It is time to order a probe into the whole exercise, including the funds spent on it.”

The first showers of monsoon caused waterlogging and massive traffic jams in different parts of the city, causing traffic snarls on several busy road stretches, including at the Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Barapullah and Kallindi Kunj flyovers. Long tailbacks could also be seen at the Shakarpur Chungi-ITO stretch, while the road under the AIIMS flyover went under water along with other underpasses at Sangam Vihar, Kirari and Parladhpur.

Bidhuri said it is shameful that the government had made no efforts to sort out the mess even at Minto Bridge.