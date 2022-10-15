Delhi govt launches six scholarship schemes for SC/ST/OBC students in all schools

Around six scholarship programmes have been launched for students in the 2022-2023 academic session by the Delhi Department for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC/Minorities. Under this scheme, officials said the government will reimburse the tuition fees of eligible students.

The reimbursement will be for all SC/ST/OBC category students in classes up to XII and who are studying in recognised public/private schools under Delhi’s state-funded scheme. According to officials, if a student fulfils the criteria set by the department, he/she will be eligible for the scholarship.

The schemes include Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojna for SC/ST/OBC students (state-funded scheme), Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students (Under PM YASASVI), Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students (Under PM YASASVI), Post-Matric Scholarship for SC students and Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC students. The department has also issued separate guidelines about the scheme to all heads of schools and has also put it on its official website.

Further, all heads of schools (HoS) are directed to make aware/encourage eligible students to directly apply online under the aforesaid scholarship/welfare schemes for the 2022-23 academic session on the e-district portal, said officials. “All HoSs must ensure displaying of information on the notice board regarding the launching of the aforesaid schemes and setting up of a help desk in school and further to nominate a nodal officer to assist the eligible students to apply in aforesaid schemes online on the e-district portal,” said an official.