scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi govt launches six scholarship schemes for SC/ST/OBC students in all schools

Under this scheme, the government will reimburse the tuition fees of eligible students. Further, all heads of schools have been directed to encourage students to directly apply online for the schemes.

Around six scholarship programmes have been launched for students in the 2022-2023 academic session by the Delhi Department for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC/Minorities. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Around six scholarship programmes have been launched for students in the 2022-2023 academic session by the Delhi Department for Welfare of SC/ST/OBC/Minorities. Under this scheme, officials said the government will reimburse the tuition fees of eligible students.

The reimbursement will be for all SC/ST/OBC category students in classes up to XII and who are studying in recognised public/private schools under Delhi’s state-funded scheme. According to officials, if a student fulfils the criteria set by the department, he/she will be eligible for the scholarship.

The schemes include Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojna for SC/ST/OBC students (state-funded scheme), Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students (Under PM YASASVI), Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC, EBC and DNT students (Under PM YASASVI), Post-Matric Scholarship for SC students and Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC students. The department has also issued separate guidelines about the scheme to all heads of schools and has also put it on its official website.

More from Delhi

Further, all heads of schools (HoS) are directed to make aware/encourage eligible students to directly apply online under the aforesaid scholarship/welfare schemes for the 2022-23 academic session on the e-district portal, said officials. “All HoSs must ensure displaying of information on the notice board regarding the launching of the aforesaid schemes and setting up of a help desk in school and further to nominate a nodal officer to assist the eligible students to apply in aforesaid schemes online on the e-district portal,” said an official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:54:58 am
Next Story

India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index in 2022

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement