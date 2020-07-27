Delhi Govt. launches job portal for returning migrants, people who lost their jobs during pandemic

The government has been live streaming briefings of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ever since the nationwide lockdown began in March. The government has been live streaming briefings of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ever since the nationwide lockdown began in March.

The Delhi government Monday launched a portal where people looking for jobs can apply under 32 various categories ranging from web designer to housekeeping, while employers looking to hire hands can also enlist themselves.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Employment Minister Gopal Rai launched the portal – jobs.delhi.gov.in – over a webcast. Rai appealed to people to assist those who may not be able to handle the online registration process, which requires signing up with a mobile phone number.

“Many migrants had left Delhi over the recent months. Now they have started returning in large numbers. Many traders and contractors are not getting hands to reopen shops, resume construction work, reopen factories. On the other hand, people who lost their jobs are not getting hired. To match them, we are launching the portal,” Kejriwal said.

Rai appealed to industry bodies to get employers to register in the portal in large numbers. He said even government contractors are struggling to workers to resume construction work at various sites.

Even in 2017, the government had launched a portal, which it said would act as a common platform for both employers and job seekers. That portal has been disbanded.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government would pass orders Monday enabling street vendors and hawkers to resume their trade as part of steps to revive the city’s economy.

