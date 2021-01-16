Delhi govt announces fellowship to boost street theatre, artists

The artists will perform in a team of 10 every week at various public places February onwards. (Representational image)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday launched the Delhi government’s Street Theatre and Performing Arts Fellowship to support artists.

The fellowship is aimed at promoting street art in Delhi and has been extended to 500 artists from diverse backgrounds including theatre, music, dance and fine arts.

During the launch at the Delhi Secretariat, Sisodia said, “This will create a taste for art and culture among the people of Delhi. There will be live art performances on the streets as we have created this fellowship to give an opportunity to artists to express their art.”

He added, “Artists from Delhi, over the past few years, have been asking me to promote street art. They pointed out that though there are concentrated cultural hubs like Mandi House, we need to expand culture to all parts of the city to give a platform to street artists to showcase their art.”

The fellowship comes under Delhi government’s department of art, culture and languages and offers a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to those who are selected for it.

The artists will perform in a team of 10 every week at various public places February onwards. Each team has been trained by “eminent theatre experts” and would include artists of different art forms.