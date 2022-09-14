Delhi govt launches application process to opt in for power subsidy

The Delhi government has launched the application process for opting in for power subsidy. The government had announced earlier that only those who choose to take the subsidy will get it starting October 1.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the application process and announced a helpline number –7011311111 – through which the consumers have to apply to continue availing the power subsidy.

Currently, people get a 100% subsidy for consuming less than 200 units and 50% subsidy up to Rs 800 for consuming up to 400 units. The Delhi government has now made it mandatory for people to opt in for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits.

After launching the application process and number, Kejriwal said, “Some people questioned why they were being given subsidies when they could pay electricity bills; they demanded that they should be given the option of accepting or declining the subsidy. Under the old scheme, everyone will get the electricity subsidy till September 30, but starting from October 1, only those who opt-in will get it.”

According to the CM, there are 58 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, of which 47 lakh get subsidy, 30 lakh get zero bill and around 16-17 lakh bill get half the bill.

He said, “You will get a subsidy based on the month in which you apply for the subsidy. If you apply in September, you will get a subsidy from October. Similarly, if you opt in October, you will get a subsidy in November. This scheme is valid for one year and it will get renewed every year. Everyone will get a form along with their electricity bill in their September billing cycle, which they will have to fill if they want to continue to avail the subsidy on electricity.”

Explaining the application process, Kejriwal said, “The form will have to be submitted at the nearest/designated electricity office. Besides the offline process, one can access the form by giving a missed call on 7011311111 or by sending a ‘Hi’ on SMS and they will get a message asking for their CA number. Once they enter it, the form along with their name, CA number, address will be sent. They will have to confirm and register.”

Advertisement

The scheme will continue till the completion of the financial year and will be renewed once every year. Electricity consumers will also have to apply once every year to continue to avail the subsidy.

The CM further added that while opting for subsidy, people can also change their mobile number and house address. Consumers will receive confirmation within three days through SMS or email.

The government is also planning to launch a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about the scheme. Camps and door-to-door campaigns will also be organised.