Delhi govt launches app to track available hospital beds, ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the app on Saturday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the app on Saturday.

The Delhi government Monday launched a mobile application to help residents track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

Called Delhi Corona, the app, according to its page, “plans to provide a single avenue to cater to all the needs and issues of the Delhi populace during these tough times. It contains a self-assessment tool, guidelines and important helplines to ensure well being of the users. The app also allows the user to view all COVID centers and access lockdown services like ration, e-pass and hunger/shelter relief centres.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the app on Saturday, saying it was aimed at making the process of finding a hospital bed easier for Covid-19 patients.

“We want to ensure is that if people are infected and need hospitalisation, they don’t have to run from pillar to post to look for facilities. We have made arrangements,” he had said. Acknowledging the fact that some people had faced hassles in getting themselves or their kin admitted, Kejriwal said the mobile application would have information about the number of beds available in different hospitals.

At present, according to the Delhi government website, the capital has 6,656 hospital beds available, with 2,692 occupied and 3,964 vacant. The number of available ventilators is 302, with 38 occupied and 264 vacant. The website has details of vacant beds and ventilators in different government and private hospitals.

On Monday, the Delhi government sealed its borders for a week, even as it allowed other relaxations, such as the complete opening of markets and allowing salons and barber shops to operate. The sealing of the borders is being read as a sign that in Delhi government-run hospitals, beds are likely to be reserved for only the city’s residents.

दिल्ली का बॉर्डर खोले जाए या नहीं ? मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal आप से इस पर आपकी राय लेना चाहते है। आप अपने सुझाव शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे तक

ईमेल : delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com

व्हाट्सएप्प नंबर: 8800007722

वॉइसमेल नंबर: 1031 पर भेज सकते है। pic.twitter.com/UMLwAuhnb5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 1, 2020

Kejriwal said a final decision on whether or not hospital beds will be reserved for Delhi residents will be taken based on feedback from the public, experts and other stakeholders, for which the government has issued helpline numbers. These numbers (8800007722, 1031) will accept suggestions till June 5.

“With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions,” Kejriwal tweeted.

During a webcast Monday, he elaborated on the concerns, saying opening the borders may lead to hospital beds filling up within a short span. “People from across states come to Delhi for healthcare as facilities here are among the best in the country and all this is available for free,” Kejriwal said.

As of May 31, Delhi registered 19,844 cases, out of which 10,983 are active. The CM on Monday said the coronavirus graph would start dipping by the end of July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd