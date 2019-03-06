Delhi government launches app to make commuting easier

The capital got a phone app that integrates public transport-related information in one place, Tuesday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched the ‘One Delhi’ app, which can help commuters locate the nearest bus stops, Metro stations, know the time of arrival of buses, and plan their journey. It also has features such as a route visualiser for buses, multi-modal journey planner with navigation, and an air quality alert feature. “Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi,” Gahlot said.

Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, involved in designing the app, said, “The government has plans to add new features, like recharge of ONE Card and multi-modal journey planning across buses, Metro.”