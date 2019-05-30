Delhi govt jobs to have 10% EWS quota

Delhi government jobs will be covered under the 10% reservation quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), as per a circular issued on May 28 by the Services Department, which comes under L-G Anil Baijal.

Advertising

The BJP had been pressing for the quota’s implementation — enforced through the 124th Constitutional Amendment in January in the capital — alleging that the AAP government was stalling the Centre’s pro-poor policies. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has not yet been implemented in Delhi, which found mention in the PM’s campaign speech at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“… The above scheme of reservation will be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after 01.02.2019. This is for compliance by all departments, corporations, boards, PSUs, and autonomous bodies of Govt of NCT of Delhi,” states the circular, signed by Deputy Secretary (Services) Biju Raj E.

When contacted, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said the Services Department comes under the L-G and Baijal was best placed to comment on the matter. On whether Baijal had taken the elected government into confidence before issuing the circular, the officer said: “We are not kept in the loop even on recruitment of peons.” The L-G’s office did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

On January 7, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the quota promise would be considered a poll stunt unless the Centre brings a Constitutional Amendment Bill.