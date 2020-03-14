Delhi govt issues regulations to deal with Covid-19

Under the regulations, all hospitals — both government and private — in Delhi must have separate flu corners for screening of suspected cases. Under the regulations, all hospitals — both government and private — in Delhi must have separate flu corners for screening of suspected cases.

The Delhi government has issued regulations to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 5,100 people and affected about 1,40,000 across the globe so far. In Delhi, six confirmed cases of the virus have been reported and the contacts of all cases are being traced and advised isolation depending on their medical condition. One death was reported in the city Friday evening.

On Friday, the government issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020. ‘Epidemic disease’, in this case, refers to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Under the regulations, all hospitals — both government and private — in Delhi must have separate flu corners for screening of suspected cases. Hospitals are being advised to record travel history of each person to ascertain if he or she has travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported.

Also, hospitals will trace the history of anyone who has come in contact with a suspected or confirmed case.

“In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and the person is asymptomatic, then the person must be kept in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure. If the person has any such history in the last 14 days and is symptomatic as per case definition of COVID-19, the person must be isolated in a hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 as per protocol,” the guidelines state.

The regulations come into force immediately and shall remain valid for a year. The government has also set up guidelines for private organisations to deal with suspected and confirmed cases.

“If the owner or occupier(s) of any premises or any individual suspected/confirmed with the disease refuses to take measures for prevention or treatment, or any such person refuses to cooperate with, render assistance to or comply with the directions of the Surveillance Personnel, the concerned district magistrate having jurisdiction and specifically authorised by the district magistrate in this regard, may pass an appropriate order and may proceed with proceedings under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974). In case of a minor, such order shall be directed to the guardian or any other adult member of the family of the minor,” the guidelines state.

Any person/institution/organisation found violating any provision will be booked under a punishable offence under section 188 of the IPC (45 of 1860). On Friday, 5,468 passengers were screened at the Delhi airport and three new patients were hospitalised in Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

The regulations also restricted private labs from testing samples for the disease. The samples will only be collected as per guidelines by the Government of India and will be sent to designated laboratories. All medical officers in government institutions, registered private medical practitioners and AYUSH practitioners have been asked to notify all suspected cases to the district surveillance unit concerned.

