Delhi govt issues order to transfer Home Secretary Dharam Pal

Amid the the bitter Centre versus Delhi political battle, the Delhi government also issued an order transferring home secretary Dharam Pal. While speculation was rife that Pal was shunted out because he signed the order for the appointment of M K Meena as joint commissioner, ACB on Monday, Pal said that he had not been assigned any reason for his transfer.

“I received the order during lunch time. The order of appointment (of Meena) was not signed by me but by a deputy secretary from my department. I have not been given any reason for my transfer. I have only been told to report to MHA for further posting. There was no prior indication of my transfer,” Dharam Pal told The Indian Express.

The order issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon by secretary (services) Rajendra Kumar stated that Rajendra Kumar will take over as secretary (home) from Pal and Pal’s other charge secretary (land and buildings) will be given to Ashwani Kumar, secretary (revenue).

Rajendra Kumar was given the charge of secretary (services) after the erstwhile secretary Anindo Majumdar – who was locked out of his office following the political storm over the appointment of secretary (power) Shakuntala Gamlin as acting chief secretary for ten days in May – was divested from the charge.

