Delhi govt issues guidelines to shield its departments from cyber attacks

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The Delhi government, in a bid to prevent cyber attacks, has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines which include directions to its departments on timely security audits and usage of emails approved by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for official purposes.
“As the safety of IT Infrastructure is most important and any breach may lead to bad name to the Delhi Government. hence all| departments, must ensure to adopt following proactive steps to safeguard IT Infrastructure from any cyber incident,” read a circular issued by the Information Technology department.
All the departments have been directed to nominate an assistant chief information security officer (ACISO) as the single point of contact (SPOC) on priority.
They have been told that they should possess valid security audit certificates for all the websites and applications of their respective departments.
Government employees have been asked not to open or download any anonymous link or attachment. They have also been asked to shut down their machines properly before leaving office.
“Use only NIC email for official communication. Avoid third party communication channel for official purpose. Don’t use pirated software in office machine. Use antivirus in machine,” the circular also stated.
The government circular also highlighted the importance of strong passwords and multifactor authentication (MFA) for accessing any sensitive data or information, adding that staffers should also not share their passwords with others.
“Manage inventory of IT infrastructure installed in department and Schedule/take back up of your data as per policy,” it said.
“Keep all the devices, software’s…installed in office, up to date,” it also read.
The departments have also been asked to report cyber incidents immediately at 1930/ incident@cert-in.org.in, incident@niccert. nic.in.
There are more than 60 department’s under Delhi Government.
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