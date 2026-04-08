Delhi govt issues guidelines to shield its departments from cyber attacks

The departments have also been asked to report cyber incidents immediately at 1930/ incident@cert-in.org.in, incident@niccert. nic.in.

The Delhi government, in a bid to prevent cyber attacks, has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines which include directions to its departments on timely security audits and usage of emails approved by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for official purposes.

“As the safety of IT Infrastructure is most important and any breach may lead to bad name to the Delhi Government. hence all| departments, must ensure to adopt following proactive steps to safeguard IT Infrastructure from any cyber incident,” read a circular issued by the Information Technology department.

All the departments have been directed to nominate an assistant chief information security officer (ACISO) as the single point of contact (SPOC) on priority.