Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Delhi: Govt issues directions to curb public drinking

Officials said the fresh order was necessitated by instances of open alcohol consumption in the capital, especially around such outlets.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 10, 2018 2:55:30 am
Delhi: Govt issues directions to curb public drinking The order was passed after open alcohol consumption around outlets was noticed. (Representational Image)
Related News

The Delhi Excise Department has directed all retail liquor outlets to install CCTV cameras with adequate strength to capture footage stretching at least 50 metres outside the vends.

Officials said the fresh order was necessitated by instances of open alcohol consumption in the capital, especially around such outlets. In the order dated September 6, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) JP Singh directed the vends to take every possible measure to tackle open drinking of liquor.

“If any person is found consuming liquor in the vicinity of the vends, they should immediately contact the local police station or inform the control room of the excise department. Wherever required, adequate number of guards must be
deployed at the vends,” the order said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement