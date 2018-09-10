Delhi: Govt issues directions to curb public drinking

The order was passed after open alcohol consumption around outlets was noticed. (Representational Image) The order was passed after open alcohol consumption around outlets was noticed. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Excise Department has directed all retail liquor outlets to install CCTV cameras with adequate strength to capture footage stretching at least 50 metres outside the vends.

Officials said the fresh order was necessitated by instances of open alcohol consumption in the capital, especially around such outlets. In the order dated September 6, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) JP Singh directed the vends to take every possible measure to tackle open drinking of liquor.

“If any person is found consuming liquor in the vicinity of the vends, they should immediately contact the local police station or inform the control room of the excise department. Wherever required, adequate number of guards must be

deployed at the vends,” the order said.

