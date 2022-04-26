Delhi govt invites fresh tenders for wholesale supply of country liquor for retail vends

To procure country liquor for Delhi, the city government has invited fresh tenders for wholesale supply of country liquor for retail vends (L-8) in bottles of 750 ml, 375 ml and 180 ml in the ratio of 3:4:3 for the year 2023-23.

The ratio of bottle has however been reduced for this year from 4:4:3, while, this year the excise department has set a ratio of 3:4:3.

The tenders have been invited from working distellieries or bottling plants approved by the central and state government for grant of three or more licenses in the form of L-3 under Rule 48 of Delhi Excise rules , 2010 for whole supply of country liquor of 50 defree under proof (U.P) for retail vends.

The holders of an L-3 license will also be required to obtain a L-34 license for the bonded warehouse. “Department of Excise is going for procurement of country liquor in NCT of Delhi. The total quantity of country liquor to be supplied by the holders of L-3 Licensees is expected to be 300 lakh liters, subject to variation upto plus or minus 25% of 50 degree under proof (UP) ordinary spiced caramel coloured country liquor during the licensing period,” said the department in the tender.

The licensees will be required to sell country liquor to the L-8 vends owned by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi State Civil Supply Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumers Co-operative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS), or any other organization which may be a holder of L-8 license (retail vends of Country liquor).

According to the excise department, currently Delhi has a total number of 87 retail vends of Country liquor (L-8 licensees) which may vary during the licensing period.

The L-3 holders licenses will have to pay Rs 5 lakh for the license for the entire licensing period and L-33 will be Rs 75000 for the entire period.

The license will be given for a period of 10 months from From June 1 to March 31, 2023 but officials said that this licensing period will be extended for three more months by June 30 in extraordinary circumstances. The licensee(s) however will have to pay pro-rata license fee in respect of such extended period, if any, said officials.