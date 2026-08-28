Delhi Govt invites bid for scheme offering Rs 10-lakh medical cover for families of construction workers

The Delhi Government has invited bids for the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme, which will provide around 2.7 lakh registered construction workers and their families in the Capital with free annual health check-ups and several medical services worth up to Rs 10 lakh per year.

According to officials, the government has invited bids from central and state public sector undertakings (PSUs) to appoint a Project Implementing Agency (PIA) for providing construction workers and their families with annual health check-ups, OPD (Outpatient Department) and IPD (Inpatient Department) services through empanelled hospitals, laboratories, and clinics, as well as its own facilities, officials said on Thursday

The scheme was approved by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in June.

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The scheme is expected to cover nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries in the city with providing free and quality healthcare services to construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents. Under the scheme, officials said, each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh.

“Construction workers are particularly vulnerable to extreme conditions, which can lead to health related risks. In this context, the Board aims to ensure the timely health screening of approximately 2.70 lakh registered workers and their families to support their health, safety, and overall working conditions…the number of the construction workers may increase or decrease as per the conditions,” said a senior government official.

According to officials, the scheme proposes to provide free of cost, comprehensive and accessible health care services to building workers and their families under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB).

The scheme aims to ensure cashless access to quality health care services, thereby reducing the financial burden on beneficiaries and strengthening the social security framework for building and construction workers, said officials.

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Officials said that the number of beneficiaries has been estimated as per the records available with the board but “actual screening may vary depending upon beneficiary availability, field verification, operational feasibility, and administrative approval.”

Apart from the OPD, IPD services, construction workers and their families can avail treatment at any nearest non-empanelled hospital in rare circumstances like a worksite accident or medical emergency, officials said.

“Coverage shall be on a per-beneficiary basis per financial year and shall include diagnostics.., medicines and hospitalisation,” an official said.

The selected PIA will also establish a 24*7 Toll-free helpline and call center to provide beneficiary support for healthcare services and establish minimum six labs spread evenly across the city, an official said.

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Officials said that the PIA will also test all the samples in its own laboratories. It will also tasked to maintain electronic medical records through central dashboard of cloud based system developed by it on their own cost for DBOCWW board, they added. “PIA shall ensure that the beneficiaries availing healthcare services under Delhi State health scheme or any other govt schemes shall not be eligible for availability benefits under this scheme (the Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme),” read a document.

­The annual health check-up package, conducted by the PIA under the approved government health department scheme, will be Rs 2,000 for men and Rs 2,200 for women workers.