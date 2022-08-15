Delhi govt institutes new set of awards for sports, yoga teachers

In line with its thrust towards promoting sports, the Delhi government’s education department has instituted a new set of awards to be conferred to teachers of sports and yoga.

Called the State Sports Teachers Awards, these will be conferred at a function next month along with the existing State Teachers Awards. These awards are for coaches, PE teachers and yoga teachers working in the different coaching centres, complexes and stadiums of the sports branch and in schools run by the Delhi government and local bodies.

A total of 15 awards will be given — one for the best sports coach or yoga teacher working at a coaching centre of the sports branch, twelve for the best PE teacher with one from each district, one for the best PE teacher from the MCD, one for the best yoga teacher from the Directorate of Education and one for the best PE teacher or yoga teacher from the NDMC or Delhi Cantonment Board.

Teachers will be judged based on the results of their training in the last three years, with teachers and coaches from the sports branch being required to have achieved results in national and international competitions and those from schools in zona, inter-zonal, national and international competitions. The award guidelines also state that they should have “qualities of dedication and affection towards the upliftment of the physical fitness of the students of a school”.

This is another move on the part of the Delhi government to encourage achievements in sport. The government is in the process of admitting students to a newly set up sports school, which will operate under the new Delhi Sports University. It will be providing training to students in ten Olympic sports and sports performance will be integrated into the core assessment system of the school.