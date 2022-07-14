Delhi govt ties up with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology to improve urban transportation

In a bid to improve the transport infrastructure of the national capital, the Delhi transport department signed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-D) to conduct research and develop technologies that can improve urban transportation in a sustainable manner.

The MoU was signed by transport deputy commissioner Vinod Kumar Yadav and registrar Ashok Kumar Solanki in the presence of transport commissioner Ashish Kundra, special commissioner O P Mishra and IIIT-D director Prof Ranjan Bos.

Apart from the MoU, a centre for sustainable mobility (CSM) was also inaugurated at IIIT-D to help the transport department in identifying problem areas and defining a technology roadmap toward solving problems of urban mobility in Delhi.

Delighted to share that the Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Mobility at IIIT-Delhi signs an #MoU with @TransportDelhi to address urban mobility problems with smart tech solutions. https://t.co/pK6q5UKR0s — IIIT Delhi (@IIITDelhi) July 13, 2022

“One of the other mandates of the centre is to also spin off and promote startups in the mobility sector and to provide impetus to Delhi government’s startup policy. Further, it will seek to integrate and analyse data and technology to expand the public infrastructure, develop the solutions and roll them out for the transport department and its various agencies,” said officials.

The transport department said that the centre will also serve as a gateway to aid startups with several initiatives to promote technology related to smart mobility – passenger information systems, multi-modal journey planners, automation tools, and ticketing framework among others.

“It would also provide technical training to staff of the transport department including Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC). On the other hand, the transport department will work with IIIT-Delhi to identify suitable research projects, and jointly submit the proposals to sponsoring entities under separate specific written agreements or arrangements,” said officials.

“A lot of our breakthrough initiatives like Open Transit Data, integrating our bus data with Google maps and One Delhi app were technically supported by the IIIT-D team. Working with academic institutions and research centres is critical for identifying and solving urban mobility challenges in Delhi,” said officials.