Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Delhi govt increases minimum wages, new rates applicable from Oct 1

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi had the highest minimum wages in comparison with other states.

The dearness allowance was hiked by around Rs 500 in May this year as well. (Express file)

The Delhi government has increased the minimum wages in the city and the new rates will be applicable from October 1, officials said Wednesday.

“Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that Delhi had the highest minimum wages in comparison with other states.

The dearness allowance was hiked by around Rs 500 in May this year as well.

Here are the new minimum wages:

            Category                    Previous wage                     Hiked wage
Unskilled labourers ₹16,506 ₹16,792
Semi-skilled labourers ₹18,187 ₹18,499
Skilled workers ₹ 20,019 ₹ 20,357

Minimum wage rates for supervisor and clerical cadre of employees have also been revised at the rate of skilled workers, Sisodia said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:11:20 pm
