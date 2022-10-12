Delhi govt increases minimum wages, new rates applicable from Oct 1

The Delhi government has increased the minimum wages in the city and the new rates will be applicable from October 1, officials said Wednesday.

“Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also said that Delhi had the highest minimum wages in comparison with other states.

The dearness allowance was hiked by around Rs 500 in May this year as well.

Here are the new minimum wages:

Category Previous wage Hiked wage Unskilled labourers ₹16,506 ₹16,792 Semi-skilled labourers ₹18,187 ₹18,499 Skilled workers ₹ 20,019 ₹ 20,357

Minimum wage rates for supervisor and clerical cadre of employees have also been revised at the rate of skilled workers, Sisodia said.