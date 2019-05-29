Delhi govt in talks with delivery companies for electric bike fleet

The Delhi government is in talks with home delivery companies to convert their motorbike fleet to electric power, a likely pilot project, after the roll-out of the e-vehicle policy, which is in the final stages of drafting.

Advertising

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) revealed the development Tuesday, while announcing the advisory body’s tie-up with the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) for a joint evaluation of innovative ideas — from private enterprises and organisations — to solve Delhi’s mobility issues like inadequate last-mile connectivity, polluting vehicles etc.

Shah said the city will host an event called the ‘Urban Mobility Lab’ on June 26-27, where shortlisted ideas will be analysed in the presence of government stakeholders to assess their feasibility, and chalk out plans to remove potential bottlenecks in their implementation.

“We are particularly hopeful the ideas that come up will help solve many long-term challenges. E-vehicle piloting is among the areas in which we are hoping to get ideas. Electric buses have reached tendering stage. Our e-vehicle policy draft will be out soon, after the cabinet approves it,” he said.

Advertising

“After the policy comes out, within three-six months, we want a few pilots rolled out. Many last-mile delivery companies are delivering food, groceries, couriers. There is a lot of interest from such companies to electrify their fleet…,” Shah said.

He said private enterprises and organisations can apply with their ideas till June 4.

Explaining the objectives of the Urban Mobility Lab, Akshima Ghate, Principal, Rocky Mountain Institute, said, “We want to develop pilot projects that address important opportunity areas in Delhi’s mobility system. Solutions may range from data to electric mobility for both goods and passengers, to walking and cycling. Such solutions can provide multiple benefits to the city and its citizens, including improved local air quality, greater access and enhanced reliability.”