Delhi govt identifies 77 schools as vaccination sites

The Delhi government has identified 77 schools as sites for vaccination in the city, in addition to primary health centres, poly clinics and hospitals.

A large-scale vaccine rollout for those between the ages of 18 and 44 is expected to start Monday, though many complained that appointments slots were not available on government locations through the CoWin app on Sunday either. A few private hospitals had opened slots for those falling in this category on Saturday. According to data provided by the Delhi government, 873 people between the ages of 18 and 44 got the first shot on Saturday.

The Delhi government has said several times that infrastructure for vaccinating all adults within 3 months can be set up quickly, provided they get vaccine doses from manufacturers on time. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvindd Kejriwal said Delhi had received 4.5 lakh does and the rollout will begin in full strength on Monday.

At Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 1 near Jama Masjid, among the schools that have been declared a vaccination site Sunday, the security guard said preparations will be made early Monday morning by district authorities. He said, “Today, a few people from the DM office inspected the school and took photos. They said they will set up their camp soon, but did not mention when.”

Similarly, at Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School, New Ashok Nagar, the school was shut and the guard said district authorities had visited to take a look around. He said supplies can come any time between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.