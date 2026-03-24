Delhi govt hospitals facing constant lack of essential medicines, critical equipment, flags CAG report

The report also highlighted a shortage of essential medicines and critical equipment in intensive care units and emergency departments, and key facilities for handling life-threatening conditions. (File Photo)

The government hospitals across Delhi are facing systemic gaps in drug availability, procurement, and quality control, a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged, pointing to persistent inefficiencies in the functioning of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). Between 2016–17 and 2021–22, hospitals had to procure 33-47% of essential drugs on their own as the agency failed to ensure timely supply, according to the report.

Even at the Lok Nayak Hospital — the largest healthcare institution run by the Delhi government — medicines were not being provided to patients the same day.

The report also highlighted a shortage of essential medicines and critical equipment in intensive care units and emergency departments, and key facilities for handling life-threatening conditions.