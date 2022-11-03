scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Nurses of Delhi govt hospitals begin three-day strike demanding regularisation, promotion

The strike briefly affected hospitals where the workload of non-striking nurses went up. However, emergency and intensive care unit services did not suffer as nominal staff worked to render these two services.

Outpatient department (OPD) services and wards have been impacted due to the nursing staff strike. (Representational image)

Around 100 nurses from various Delhi government-run hospitals Wednesday morning began a “symbolic strike” to present their demands, including regularisation of service and long-due promotions. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) said it would continue with the strike Thursday and Friday as well, from 9 am to 11 am.

The strike briefly affected hospitals where the workload of non-striking nurses went up. However, emergency and intensive care unit services did not suffer as nominal staff worked to render these two services, DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

Outpatient department (OPD) services and wards have been impacted due to the nursing staff strike, he said. “We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike,” he added.

According to Ramchandani, all major Delhi government-run hospitals joined the protest call. Nursing staff from LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dr BSA Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, SGM Hospital attended the protest. At GB Pant Hospital and Dr BSA Hospital, many nurses sat together and raised slogans to pitch for their demands.

Ramchandani said though there are 8,000 sanctioned posts, only 6,000 nurses are working. “Three new hospitals have come up but the staff from other government hospitals has been assigned at these places. There has been an addition of beds, but no addition to nursing staff,” he said.

The nursing federation had recently carried out a march to the Delhi secretariat demanding the regularisation of services, promotions that are long-due and the creation of new posts.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government’s health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That is why, there will be a symbolic strike,” the DNF tweeted on Tuesday.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:39:36 am
