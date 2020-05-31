A month before retirement, Delhi govt hospital staffer succumbs to Covid

Around 2.30 pm, Singh breathed his last at the hospital he served for 20 years. (Representational) Around 2.30 pm, Singh breathed his last at the hospital he served for 20 years. (Representational)

A 59-year-old staffer of Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital died of Covid-19-related complications Saturday afternoon. Charan Singh was deployed at the medical records department, and was in-charge of the anesthesia store.

Singh tested positive for the virus on May 12, and was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital a day later. A close friend and colleague of Singh told The Indian Express: “He had diabetes. When he started complaining of breathing difficulties, he got tested. His condition deteriorated and a few days ago he was shifted to the ICU. He was on ventilator.”

Around 2.30 pm, Singh breathed his last at the hospital he served for 20 years. “He was due to retire on June 30 — exactly a month away from today,” said his colleague, as he awaited his friend’s body.

Singh is survived by his wife and their four children. While Singh was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital, his daughter too was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital as she tested positive. “She recovered quickly and returned home. The rest of the family members too have been tested for the virus,” said the colleague, who worked with Singh for two decades.

Singh hailed from UP’s Bijnor, and graduated from Bareilly’s MJP Rohilakhand University. He worked in the Indian Navy till 1995, and joined Indraprastha Apollo hospital after that. In 2000, he joined Lok Nayak hospital as a technical supervisor and later became OT in-charge. Recently he was made the anesthesia store room head.

His colleagues remember him for his “Navy-man discipline”, kindness, calm nature, and attention towards physical fitness. “He was very fit, he would often talk about swimming, and would do religious parikrama often that required long hours of walking,” said a colleague, who started working with Singh a few months ago.

His close friend said that even on the day Singh tested positive, he didn’t display any stress.

“I would talk to him daily over the phone when he was admitted. He had trouble saying much because of breathing difficulties but he was very sure he would be okay. I never imagined it would come to this,” said his friend.

