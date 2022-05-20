Delhi govt hikes minimum wage of labourers

Stating that it is the only government to pay the highest minimum wages to unskilled workers in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government Friday hiked their salary by around 3 per cent.

After the hike in dearness allowance(DA), the monthly wages of unskilled labourers have been increased from Rs 16,064 to Rs 16,506 per month. Similarly, the wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased by Rs 494 and will be Rs 18,187 per month.

“Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. The Delhi government is revising DA every six months, to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from inflation, said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said the hike will benefit the labour class largely amidst the rising inflation. “The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi government,” he said, adding, “These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the pandemic. This order shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs.”

For skilled labourers, wages have been increased from Rs 19,473 to Rs 20,019 a month.

Further, the government has also revised the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees. The minimum wage for non-matriculated employees has been increased from Rs 17,693 to Rs 18,187 and for matriculated employees, from Rs 19,473 to Rs 20,019. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from Rs 21,184 to Rs 21,756.