Delhi govt hands over LOIs to 20 e-auto drivers, 10 women drivers among them

The Kejriwal government has issued LOIs (Letters of Intent) to electric auto drivers after just three days of allotment. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot handed over the first set of LOIs Friday to the owners of the first 20 e-autos in the capital, including 10 women e-auto drivers.

He said the Delhi government was taking “a huge leap not just in reducing pollution and ensuring last-mile connectivity, but also in establishing a strong female presence in Delhi’s public transport system”. The event was also attended by Commissioner of Transport Ashish Kundra.

Also read | Air quality likely to improve in Delhi this weekend

Speaking at the occasion, Gahlot said, “I strongly urge only the women in whose name the e-auto is registered to drive the autos, as we will be strictly enforcing it. I especially would like to applaud the efforts of the Transport Department for getting the entire process done at lightning speed, despite unexpected delays. We’ve simplified the process of owning an e-auto by enabling single window interfaces and allowing co-ownership with fleet aggregators too. Delhi is making a huge transition to EVs and in the next 2 months, Delhi will see hundreds of e-buses and thousands of blue and lilac e-autos on its roads.”

In October last year, the Delhi government had launched a scheme for registration of 4,261 e-autos of which 33%, that is, 1406 e-autos as exclusively reserved for women. To promote the entry of more women drivers, the applications for 663 remaining applicants among the 1,406 e-autos reserved for women candidates have also been reopened.

“In case any slot still remains empty, then the LOI for the remaining e-autos from the women quota will be allotted to the DMRC with the permission to operate these e-autos through an aggregator/operator with a further condition that the same shall be driven by only women drivers deployed by the DMRC as part of last-mile connectivity,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

“All successful applicants who receive the LOI would be required to purchase the TSR (three-seater auto rickshaws) and apply for registration on the Single Window portal of CESL within 45 days of issue of LOI, or before 30.04.2022, failing which, the LOI will be deemed to be surrendered and the applicant included in the waiting list,” it said.

The randomized draw was held on February 14 under the supervision of a committee comprising senior officials of the Transport Department and a special invitee from the Department of Women and Child Development. To ensure transparency, after a successful draw, all details related to rejection and approvals were put on the Transport Department website.