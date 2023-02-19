Delhi govt green fellowship ends ‘out of the blue’, many say their salaries delayed

With delayed payments and a fellowship that abruptly came to end, many who were hired under the Delhi government’s ‘Green Delhi Fellowship Programme’ face an uncertain future. The Delhi government, on its part, blames the Lieutenant Governor, while the L-G’s office says it never received the file to extend their tenure.

As part of the programme, 28 people were hired as ‘fellows’, ‘associate fellows’ and ‘specialists’ from January last year. Applications were invited for the programme in 2021, and the advertisement said that the Delhi government’s Environment Department “has decided to engage three specialists, 10 fellows and 15 associate fellows for a period of four years, that is, initially two years and extendable by another two years on the basis of performance and actual requirement”.

Around a month after they started working, an order issued on February 14 last year by the Deputy Secretary (Environment) stated that “a performance review will be conducted at the end of one year after which the fellowship may be extended for one more year. Maximum tenure would be four years with annual performance evaluation”.

An order dated January 11 this year, issued by the Deputy Secretary (Environment), states: “… on completion of one year, the tenure of the following candidates engaged for the position of fellows/associate fellows under Green Delhi Fellowship Programme-2021, has not been extended beyond one year”.

It lists five names, four of whom completed one year on January 2 and a fifth person who completed a year on January 10. Those who were part of the fellowship said that a sixth person had received a similar communication.

Multiple people who were part of the fellowship told The Indian Express that their performance had not been reviewed during their tenure, and that the termination came out of the blue. The fellows also alleged they had not been paid for months now, which prompted some to leave on their own before the completion of a year.

As of February 3, four fellows, who were yet to complete a year, were still working with the department.

Going by the advertisement inviting applications for the fellowship, specialists were to be paid Rs 1,25,000, fellows Rs 75,000 and associate fellows Rs 55,000 per month.

Said one fellow who was let go: “It was a very lucrative opportunity since we would be working with the government itself. It was advertised in August-September 2021. I gave several interviews; it was a whole process after which we were selected. We’ve now been going door-to-door asking for salaries. We didn’t expect this would happen and we would have to hurriedly search for other opportunities. It’s sad that you’ve got 28 people on board and they’ve left their jobs for this opportunity. And then you leave them hanging. Salaries have always been delayed. I received September’s payment only in the first week of January this year.”

Jobin C Valsan, 27, who moved from Kerala to Delhi for the fellowship, also highlighted delay in payments. For instance, payment for January 2022 was credited in March and payment for June was credited in August, said Valsan, who quit from his position as associate fellow in June. “Initially, we thought it would be a great fellowship; what we found in the advertisement was outstanding. Fellows were hired from different disciplines and we thought we would get a wider perspective on environment in Delhi. From the first month onwards, the main problem was delay in salaries,” said Valsan, who was working on a research project with a university in Kerala before the fellowship.

An associate fellow who quit in November, said, “We were selected through Delhi Technological University and there was a proper process, with interviews. Salaries were one aspect; January’s salary was credited at the end of March last year. My salary for October and November is yet to come… they’re saying they don’t have the funds. We joined the fellowship hoping that we’ll be able to make some change and we’ll get to see how the government system works.”

Three other fellows who did not wish to be identified also pointed to delays in payments.

Reena Gupta, advisor to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, said, “This is another example of the L-G trying to interfere with programs and schemes of the Delhi government. This Green Delhi fellowship was meant to be a way for young people to contribute towards improving Delhi’s environment. The fellows were not getting paid and have been forced to leave with no proposal to hire new ones.”

Confirming that a total of 28 fellows were hired, a government source said that “the fellowship hasn’t been cancelled per se, but the engagement orders of the fellows are not being extended for another year”. Another source said that the file to extend their tenure has been pending with the services department since September last year.

Asked for comment, a Raj Niwas official said the file had not been received by the L-G Secretariat so far.

According to another government source, the file was “among various programs” which had been objected to by the Chief Secretary on grounds ranging from not having prior approval from the Finance department to not having been cleared by previous L-Gs in their capacities as the Administrator prior to the implementation of the GNCTD Act, 2021.