Delhi govt gets 7,000 texts to red-flag hate speech

This year’s World Press Freedom Day is being held for the first time in Ethiopia, a country that had been infamous for jailing journalists until new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed power in April 2018. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock Images) This year’s World Press Freedom Day is being held for the first time in Ethiopia, a country that had been infamous for jailing journalists until new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed power in April 2018. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Two weeks after it launched a WhatsApp number and an email id for people to flag hate speech, the Delhi Assembly’s Committee for Peace and Harmony has received 7,732 complaints. On Tuesday, the committee summoned two complainants who had flagged hate speech and heard their submissions.

The Delhi Assembly launched the number and email id after riots ravaged several parts of Northeast Delhi. According to police officers, several videos from incidents not related to Delhi were shared, especially on WhatsApp, to fuel tension and violence.

The committee aims to get FIRs registered after a preliminary enquiry. If the complaint is found actionable and an FIR is lodged, the complainant can get a reward of Rs 10,000 from the government and the accused can go to jail for three years.

While the committee was earlier headed by AAP Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha has since replaced him. It was reconstituted on Monday.

Till Tuesday, the committee had scanned 2,110 complaints. “Out of these, 504 were found to be inflammatory, provocative and incriminating in nature. We are examining them on a mission mode,” said Chadha.

After hearing the submissions of the two complainants in detail, Chadha said the committee felt that a case for registration of FIR was made out.

“Both complainants also assured their support during the judicial process. The committee will meet more complainants in due course. Once the committee has examined the complaints in detail, a report will be prepared for each case and will be sent to the Commissioner of Police, recommending that an FIR be lodged. This process will take some time but we are trying to complete this work as soon as possible,” said Chadha.

Of the messages flagged so far, most were originally shared on WhatsApp, followed by Facebook. People who come across hate messages can flag the message or video to 8950000946. The messages can also be flagged on dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in.

Chadha said the nine-member panel, which includes senior leaders such as Atishi, Dilip Pandey and Bharadwaj will seek profession assistance. “We have decided to bring IT experts, fact-checking websites and lawyers to check the content,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.