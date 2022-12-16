Delhi govt to hold G20 day in all schools to make kids aware of global summit

As India’s G20 presidency began on December 1, the Delhi Government has decided to conduct various activities including a dedicated ‘G20’ day in all the schools to educate and sensitise children about the G20 and its significance under India’s presidency.

The G20 day will be celebrated on the last working day of every month till November 2023, said officials.

“During the school assembly on that day, the achievements or activities undertaken by G20 under India’s presidency in that month will be shared with the students. On G20 day one class work and homework activities will be given to students relating to the evolution of G20, India’s priorities, and other countries’ views on India,” said a senior officer.

Besides, Directorate of Education (DOE) director Himanshu Gupta has also issued directions to all the heads of government, private, aided, and unaided schools to hold several activities and events at the state, zonal, and district levels from December this year to November 2023.

Schools have also been asked to invite eminent personalities, including the lieutenant governor, chief minister, and senior officials to encourage students. “The hon’ble LG, Delhi, Chief Minister, deputy CM/MoE, senior officials, eminent personalities may be invited to grace the occasion and encourage our students,” read a circular undersigned by Himanshu Gupta.

Besides, the schools have also been directed to hold a special assembly every second fortnight of December to brief students about G20 and the importance of India getting its presidency along with details of the year-long schedule given to every school. Schools will also have to share the videos and pictures of the activities on social media tagging the Delhi Government and DoE, said the officials.

Further, several competitions such as essay writing, slogans, and street plays will be held in all schools, they said.

The G20 summit meetings, events, and celebration will start in March 2023 and the summit will be held on September 9 and 10 next year.