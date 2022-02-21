Delhi govt expands free coaching programme to 6,000 students, plans to cover all science students

Expanding its current competitive examination training programme, the Delhi government will provide free coaching to around 6,000 students of government schools to prepare them for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the pre-admission tests for engineering and medical courses.

The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Avanti Fellows’ for the coaching programme intended for students of classes 11 and 12. This programme has been limited to a few pilot schools till now.

According to a government representative, the plan is for the next phase of the programme to cover all science stream students in all Delhi government schools.

There are more than 30,000 students enrolled in the science stream across all Delhi government schools. Around 160 girl students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories have been getting free NEET coaching.

“The free test preparation programme will help these students to get admission in top graduate programs and diploma courses in STEM-based fields, engineering, MBBS/BDS, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical courses, and research programs… through test series, necessary academic support for these examinations and regular mentoring during preparation,” read a government statement.