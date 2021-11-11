scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Delhi govt forms fifth valuation committee to give recommendations to MCDs

The corporation officials said the tenure of the committee will be six months within which it will submit the report.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 11:22:38 am
Delhi MCD, delhi govt, delhi news, SDMC, indian expressThe Delhi government has constituted a fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC). (File)

The Delhi government has constituted a fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) that will make recommendations on matters of classification of vacant lands and buildings into colonies to the three civic bodies here — North, East and South, a statement by SDMC said.

The five-member committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Anindo Majumdar. Other members of the committee are retired IAS officer Umesh Kumar Tyagi, additional commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (in-charge of the property tax department) Amit Sharma, chartered Accountant Naveen ND Gupta and advocate M Badar Mohmood.

“An order in connection with formation of the fifth MVC was issued by the government on November 5,” a civic body official said.

The corporation officials said the tenure of the committee will be six months within which it will submit the report.

The MVC is a statutory body and it makes recommendations as regards the classification of various colonies, lands and buildings; Unit Area Value (UAV) of various lands/buildings in different categories of colonies; Use Factor of various buildings/lands as per the use; Occupancy Factor; Age Factor; etc.

