Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till August 15

The Delhi government has extended its water bill LPSC waiver scheme deadline from January 31 to August 15, benefiting domestic consumers with pending dues, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. (File Photo)

The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for its Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme on water bills from January 31 to August 15, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Friday.

The one-time amnesty scheme to waive off 100% LPSC on water bills was announced last year in October. Under this scheme, domestic water consumers had to pay the principal amount of their bill by January 31 to get relaxation on the LPSC charges. Those who pay by March 31 will get only a 70 percent waiver on the bill.

Since the implementation of this scheme, 3,30,000 consumers, which is over 20% of water bill consumers, have availed the benefits, said the minister.