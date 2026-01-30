Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till August 15

The Delhi government has extended the deadline for its one-time Late Payment Surcharge waiver scheme on water bills, citing billing system issues and public requests.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Over 3.3 lakh consumers have already availed the scheme, with the government aiming to recover more than Rs 5,500 crore in principal dues.The Delhi government has extended its water bill LPSC waiver scheme deadline from January 31 to August 15, benefiting domestic consumers with pending dues, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said. (File Photo)
The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for its Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme on water bills from January 31 to August 15, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced on Friday.

The one-time amnesty scheme to waive off 100% LPSC on water bills was announced last year in October. Under this scheme, domestic water consumers had to pay the principal amount of their bill by January 31 to get relaxation on the LPSC charges. Those who pay by March 31 will get only a 70 percent waiver on the bill.

Since the implementation of this scheme, 3,30,000 consumers, which is over 20% of water bill consumers, have availed the benefits, said the minister.

“Since the scheme’s rollout, domestic consumers have received rebates worth Rs 1,493 crore, and DJB has collected revenue of Rs 430 crore through the principal amount. We observed that there are problems in our billing system also, due to which people who want to pay bills and avail the scheme are unable to do so. Thus, we have decided to extend the deadline till August 31,” said Singh.

He said that they expect recoveries to rise significantly after the next billing cycle, once consumers get updated bills reflecting the waived surcharges.

He said that the total pending water bill amount is Rs 11,000 crore, of which the government aims to recover Rs 5,570 crore (principal amount) in pending dues by waiving off the LPSC.

The minister said that there are over 16 lakh domestic customers with pending water dues.

“We also received several written requests from RWAs, public representatives and people to extend the deadline of the scheme. Now, as DJB is also working to fix the software so that people can get updated bills after they pay the water bill,” said the minister.

The minister appealed to people to come forward and pay their bills and said that the government also plans to set up camps and water Lok Adalats where people can go to resolve their water billing-related issues on the spot.
Under the one-time LPSC waiver scheme, domestic consumers have to pay only the principal amount.

