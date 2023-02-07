To beat stress, Delhi govt to organise Exams at Ease interaction for Class 10, 12 students today

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has started a new initiative called Exams at Ease under which it aims to bring together students, parents and teachers to create a positive and stress-free environment during examination time.

All students and teachers of classes 10 and 12 of evening shift schools will interact with Prof Nand Kumar of the department of psychiatry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to express their concerns over examination stress. The interaction will be held Tuesday at Moti Bagh in Delhi.

A circular issued last week said, “The DoE, GNCT of Delhi, with an objective of holistic development, provides support and guidance to every student in government and government-aided schools.”

Board examinations are scheduled to start this month and 2.45 lakh students of Class 12 and 2.27 lakh Class 10 students will appear from government and government-aided schools in Delhi this year.