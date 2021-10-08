Delhi govt employees need to take one Covid vaccine dose by Oct 15, else no entry in office: Order

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Friday states that all government employees, including frontline workers, healthcare workers, and teachers working in schools and colleges, should be vaccinated by October 15 and will not be allowed to attend work until they do so.

Those who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine by October 15 will not be allowed to attend work with effect from October 16, until they have received their first dose. They will be marked ‘on leave’ till then.

The order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev reads that all government employees should get their first dose of the vaccine by October 15, following protocols prescribed by the Government of India. It adds, “The aforesaid government employees/ frontline workers/healthcare workers/ teachers and other staff working in schools/ colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by 15.10.2021 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/ healthcare institutions/ educational institutions with effect from 16.10.2021 till they have obtained the first dose vaccination.”

It states that the period of absence will be treated as ‘on leave’ till the administration of the first dose. It further reads: “The administration of the first dose of vaccination /complete vaccination shall be verified by the HOD/office concerned through Arogya Setu application/ certificate of vaccination produced by the employee concerned.”

A meeting had been held by the DDMA on September 29, where it had been decided that the government would ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all government employees, frontline workers, healthcare workers, as well as teachers and staff in schools and colleges, as these categories of people have frequent interactions with the general public and vulnerable sections of society.