Delhi Govt effort to light up city’s darkest corners gathers steam

Installing street lights in ‘dark spots’ across the city, to tackle the rising cases of crimes against women, was one of the major promises made by the AAP in its election manifesto. Months after it came to power, and following several meetings between the Delhi government and the agencies concerned, the process of identifying such ‘dark spots’ is finally picking up pace.

According to sources, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has nearly completed its own survey of ‘dark spots’. Earlier, a list of ‘dark spots’ had been compiled by the North and East municipal corporations and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), with help from an NGO.

Explaining why the PWD decided to conduct its own survey, an official said, “We don’t want to install lights in places which don’t need them… there have been earlier cases where funds have been wasted… we don’t want that to happen with our street light project. This is a sensitive issue… not one spot that needs light should remain dark, while a spot that already has adequate lighting should not get an additional streetlight.

Officials in the PWD department said local policemen had also helped them identify “dark spots”, and in many areas, tenders for installing streetlights had been floated already.

“We hope to illuminate almost all dark spots by the end of this year. The process has been delayed already but it should not be delayed any further. This step is linked to the security of women and law and order in the capital,” added the official.

