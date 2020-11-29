Delhi govt didn’t add enough hospital beds, says Congress

Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera Saturday claimed the Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto promise for the 2015 assembly elections to add 30,000 beds to hospitals in Delhi was not met.

Khera said the AAP-led Delhi government has added 776 beds to government hospitals in the last five years, whereas beds in private hospitals were increased by 7,326 in the same period.

Khera also said the government has not set up any hospital on its own and has only completed building hospitals that were commissioned by the previous Congress government.

“They have been beating their drum in the entire world about mohalla clinics as if a revolution has come in health services through these… During the pandemic, the need for Covid testing facilities was high and only six mohalla clinics were functioning as testing centres,” he said.

