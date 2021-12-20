Delhi govt creates special division for streetscaping projects

Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has created a special division for all the ongoing and upcoming streetscaping project works.

According to officials, the decision to create a special division called ‘Street Scaping Project Division’ was taken after a meeting chaired by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.

Streetscaping and beautification of Delhi roads on the lines of European standards is one of the ambitious projects of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, proposed in December 2019.

“The engineer in chief has decided to close the flyover zone F-22 and open a new division against the closed division in the name of Street Scaping Project Division,” said a PWD official adding that all the existing work and staff of F-22 will be merged with the F-51 division and two engineers from the F-22 will be transferred to the newly created division.

Besides, one post of an assistant engineer from each F 41 division and ITPO project division will be transferred to the streetscaping division.

Further, the PWD is currently working on the redevelopment of seven stretches started on a pilot project and nine sample stretches. The AAP government’s aim behind this project is to convert city roads into world-class ones and has proposed up to 540 km of roads in the European standard design.