Delhi govt cracks down on unauthorised LPG refilling in Alipur, FIR filed

Moments of supply stress reveal an important lesson: The next phase of India’s clean cooking transition must move beyond access alone — it must also ensure affordability, fiscal sustainability, and energy security.

The government on Thursday carried out an enforcement operation in North Delhi’s Alipur against alleged unlawful refilling of LPG cylinders. An FIR was also against those involved, officials said.

The action was carried out by a joint team comprising officials from the Food Supplies department and representatives of oil marketing companies. “The operation was carried out based on inputs from a sting operation aired on a national news channel on April 1 (Wednesday),” said officials.

During the inspection, authorities found that three consumer passbooks were allegedly being misused to procure subsidised cylinders for unauthorised refilling and resale of LPG in smaller units. “All incriminating materials found at the site have been seized and an FIR has been registered against the accused,” officials also said.