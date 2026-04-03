Delhi govt cracks down on unauthorised LPG refilling in Alipur, FIR filed

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The government on Thursday carried out an enforcement operation in North Delhi’s Alipur against alleged unlawful refilling of LPG cylinders. An FIR was also against those involved, officials said.
The action was carried out by a joint team comprising officials from the Food Supplies department and representatives of oil marketing companies. “The operation was carried out based on inputs from a sting operation aired on a national news channel on April 1 (Wednesday),” said officials.
During the inspection, authorities found that three consumer passbooks were allegedly being misused to procure subsidised cylinders for unauthorised refilling and resale of LPG in smaller units. “All incriminating materials found at the site have been seized and an FIR has been registered against the accused,” officials also said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that any attempt to exploit consumers or manipulate LPG distribution will invite the strictest possible action.
“The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards black marketing and hoarding and will continue to act decisively against offenders, while assuring that there is no shortage of LPG supply in the national capital,” she said.
Gupta also informed that to strengthen enforcement, the government has approved the formation of 13 district-level teams, each headed by sub-divisional magistrate (headquarters), to ensure swift action on violations. “These teams will coordinate closely with relevant departments and conduct targeted operations based on intelligence inputs and public complaints,” she said.
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