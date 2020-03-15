Delhi govt counsel opposes L-G powers to appoint law officers

Mehra also said that the March 12 order was a consequence of his opposition to a law officer, whom he did not name, who looked to represent the Delhi Police. (Representational Image) Mehra also said that the March 12 order was a consequence of his opposition to a law officer, whom he did not name, who looked to represent the Delhi Police. (Representational Image)

A recent Central government order giving the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor powers to appoint law officers to represent the Delhi Police in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court on Saturday drew sharp criticism from the Delhi Government’s Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra, who called the move unconstitutional and illegal.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this is not only unconstitutional and illegal but is actually an attempt by the Union Government to obstruct the administration of justice….Let’s see if the full court of Delhi HC protects its law officers? I sure am optimistic,” Mehra tweeted.

Mehra also said that the March 12 order was a consequence of his opposition to a law officer, whom he did not name, who looked to represent the Delhi Police. He tweeted: “I was recently told by the law officer of central govt, who is close to the powers that be, that he will ‘sort me out and fix my office’ as I dared to oppose his unauthorised appearance on behalf of Delhi Police. He gets a totally unconstitutional and illegal order passed.”

In a hearing in the Delhi High Court last month, Mehra had objected to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Delhi Police in riot-related cases, for which Mehra himself was mandated under the law.

After Mehra objected to the Solicitor General’s appearance, the L-G appointed Mehta and three others to represent Delhi Police in a case pertaining to registration of FIR against several BJP leaders-Kapil Mishra, MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh, and MLA Abhay Verma, among others-for allegedly making provocative statements that led to riots in Northeast Delhi.

