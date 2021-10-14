Delhi govt will help contract teachers fired by MCDs: Atishi

The South MCD is yet to reinstate around 500 contract teachers who lost their jobs over the past few months even as the North MCD has re-hired 667 teachers that it had removed.

The issue has become latest flash point between AAP and BJP with AAP leader Atishi saying that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will now try to get them their job back under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the South and North MCDs have not renewed the contract of over 1,000 teachers leaving several of them, who have also worked in ration distribution during Covid, jobless.

A senior official of the South MCD said that unlike North and East’s contract teachers, those removed by South were not under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, but paid by South MCD. “When these enrolments were made, the financial situation of South MCD was good, which is not the case anymore” he said.

Education committee chairperson of South MCD Nitika Sharma said a correspondence has been made with the Centre and Delhi state to reinstate these teachers under the SSA and the corporation is hopeful that it would be done soon.

“There has been correspondence with deputy CM Manish Sisodia and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in which the civic body has asked permission for enrolling these teachers under SSA,” she said.

These contractual teachers are paid Rs 35,420 per month.