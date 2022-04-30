Delhi govt provides Rs 1 crore compensation to families of 3 medical staff, teacher who died of Covid

The Delhi government Saturday provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of four frontline workers who lost their lives during the pandemic. So far, families of around 34 frontline workers have received the ex-gratia assistance, said officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of Dr Aabha Bhandari, who worked as a senior medical officer at the Delhi government dispensary on Chamelian Road and died of the virus. Handing over the cheque, Sisodia said, “The Delhi government will never forget Dr Bhandari’s sacrifice and will always support her family.”

Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also visited the homes of three others who died of Covid and handed over the relief amount. Gahlot met the families of Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Munirka; Dr Parvinder Pal Singh, CMO at NSUT, Dwarka; and Surender Kumar, a trained graduate teacher. All of them were deployed on Covid duty.

“I understand and acknowledge that no amount of money would be able to compensate for the loss of a loved one, but this financial assistance is a way for the Kejriwal government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these Covid warriors,” said Gahlot.