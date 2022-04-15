Delhi govt to form committee to look into demand for revision of fuel prices

Days after the taxi and autorickshaw unions in the city threatened to go on an indefinite strike demanding subsidies on CNG prices, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Friday announced that the department will constitute a committee soon to look into the demand for the revision of fuel prices.

“Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. Arvind Kejriwal Government understand their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport department for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time bound manner,” said Gahlot in a tweet.

Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time bound manner. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) April 15, 2022

Issuing an ultimatum to the Centre and the Delhi government, the cab, taxi and auto unions, which have been protesting against the hike fuel prices in Delhi-NCR, on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 unless CNG prices are revised.

The CNG price was hiked by Rs 2.5 and it now currently stands at Rs 71.61 per kg. This was the third price hike in April and 11th since March 7. So far, CNG prices have increased by Rs 15.6 kg in less than six weeks and by Rs 7.50 per kg this month.

Demanding a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg, autorickshaw unions announced that they would hold a two-day ‘chakka jam’ from Monday. Cabs, taxis and tourist taxi unions stated they would hold a separate protest against the fuel prices and raise other demands as well. Drivers of school buses and public buses will also join the agitation.

“We faced huge losses in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. The government took lakhs from us for insurance, fitness, road tax and parking. Now, they have increased the prices of fuels. We also have families and school-going children to provide for. What will happen to us?” said Sanjay Samrat, president of Delhi Tourist Taxi Transport Association.