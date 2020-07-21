Delhi govt clears proposal to allow doorstep delivery of ration

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the scheme will be implemented within six to seven months. (File photo) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the scheme will be implemented within six to seven months. (File photo)

The Delhi government Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow doorstep delivery of ration in the national capital.

Making the announcement over a webcast, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the scheme will be implemented within six to seven months.

The Center’s one nation, one ration card policy will also be implemented in Delhi from the day the doorstep delivery policy kicks in.

“The scheme has been accorded approval by the Cabinet this morning. Implementing it will take six to seven months as it involves tendering, appointing consultants etc. This is a revolutionary step,” Kejriwal said.

Home delivery of PDS ration was among the major poll promises made by the AAP during the 2020 assembly election campaign.

Earlier in March 2018, the Kejriwal government had cleared a proposal to launch doorstep delivery of ration to all 72 lakh PDS beneficiaries in the city. However, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had shot it down, advising the government to take the opinion of the Union government before taking a final call.

In April this year, the Delhi government had launched doorstep delivery of ration across the city’s containment zones. That will now be scaled up across the city.

