Delhi govt cites examples of work being hampered

Work related to its flagship schemes, important policy decisions part of budget announcements — the Delhi government has alleged officers are being stopped from discharging significant duties related to key administrative functions.

Sources claimed these ranged from stopping salaries of doctors at mohalla clinics to not honouring meeting notices for discussion of the winter action plan among others. “Payments for electricity, rent, lab tests and doctors’ salaries for all mohalla clinics were not made for three months before the MCD polls in December based on the oral and informal directions of L-G VK Saxena. As a result, finance and health departments started raising frivolous objections to delay payments… When the Finance Minister summoned the Finance Secretary to resolve the issue, the officer neither attended any of the meetings nor responded to the minister’s telephone calls or messages,” a Delhi government official alleged.

The L-G house did not respond to queries for comment.

A government source said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot was recently at the receiving end of similar treatment from the Revenue Secretary with regard to the notification of members of the Delhi State Haj Committee.

From May to October 13 in 2022, a total of 20 meetings were called by the Environment Minister to discuss crucial subjects such as the winter pollution action plan for the city. Of these, only one meeting was attended by the head of the environment and forests department, and the rest were skipped without explanation, the source claimed.

“The Delhi government conducts free yoga classes for 17,000 people every day. This ongoing program has suddenly and abruptly been refused an extension after November 2022. The government provides financial assistance to SC students preparing for competitive exams. Their payments are not being released by officers, stalling the entire initiative. Payments have also been stopped to contractors of water and sewer department resulting in many critical projects coming to a standstill,” the source alleged.

“Even after five months, tender documents have not been floated by officers of the industries department in relation to Dilli Bazaar, the online e-commerce portal conceptualised by the Dialogue and Development Commission to help lakhs of small traders and shopkeepers to go online for free. Delhi’s Electronic City, announced as part of the rozgaar budget, to be set up on 82 acres of land in Baprola and estimated to generate 40,000 jobs after three months, is yet to be reviewed and finalised,” the source added.

The Delhi Food Truck Policy, another of the government’s key budget announcements, was also still on paper, the source claimed, as a draft policy, which was to be submitted for the approval of the Finance Minister and the Cabinet in July 2022, has not been moved by the tourism department.