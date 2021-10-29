Delhi govt launches chatbot to increase youth participation in anti-pollution drives

The Delhi government has launched chatbot to help increase awareness about and increase participation of youth in anti-pollution campaigns.

Called the Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot and launched by environment minister Gopal Rai, the product is a result of a collaboration between the Delhi government and UNICEF’s YuWaah, which has over 10 lakh youth on its platform. Of these, 50,000 are from Delhi.

One has to text ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp on 9650414141 to talk to the chatbot. Participants will be given points based on their participation and the top 100 will be felicitated, Rai said.

“Various departments of the Delhi government, MCD and DDA have been brought together to bolster the movement in the first phase of our war against pollution. Following this, the anti-dust campaign was started to fight against dust pollution wherein in the second phase, we made great efforts to involve private agencies as well. In its third phase, we reached out to RWAs, market associations, NGOs and other social organisations.” He added, “Now, we will address the participation of Delhi’s youth in this fight. The objective of this chatbot is to enable the youth, especially those who regularly use WhatsApp and other social media platforms, to play a crucial role in the fight against pollution — for them to become a ‘Paryavaran Saathi.”

He further said that the government wants the youth to contribute in reporting pollution incidents across the city by downloading the Green Delhi app. “They can use the chatbot to send information regarding carpooling, use of public transport, grievances, carrying out door-to-door campaigning to get people to sign pledges among other things. They can also perform nukkad naataks, paint encouraging messages on walls, and use other creative ways to do their part, all of which can be shared with us via the chatbot. They will receive points for these activities and the top 100 will be rewarded and felicitated publicly,” Rai said.