Delhi govt chalks out plan for 30,000 cases: More beds, roping in hotels

CM Kejriwal stressed on the importance of cooperation among states and the Centre CM Kejriwal stressed on the importance of cooperation among states and the Centre

A gradual takeover of hospital beds, hotels and banquets — the Delhi government has chalked out a plan to handle up to 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in the city if the need arises, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday.

A senior government official said resources of private hospitals will be utilised only in an emergency situation. As of now, officials have been instructed to map the number of beds in private hospitals that can be used.

As of Tuesday, the government has earmarked 2,950 beds for confirmed cases across three government and private hospitals each, Kejriwal said.

The number of confirmed cases in the city stands at 576 at the moment. Two more deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to nine.

There are 1,500 beds at Lok Nayak Hospital, 500 at GB Pant Hospital, 250 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and 400 in three private hospitals — Max Saket (318), Apollo (50) and Sir Ganga Ram (42). Once cases cross 3,000, GTB Hospital, with 1,500 beds, will also be earmarked for patients.

“In this manner, we have chalked out a plan to handle up to 30,000 active cases. There will be 8,000 hospital beds. We plan to take over more and more beds as and when cases rise. Moreover, there will be 12,000 hotel beds, while 10,000 will be kept in banquets and dharamshalas. Serious patients would be sent to hospitals while those with mild symptoms will be kept at hotels and other places, equipped with medical facilities. We will have 400 ventilators and 1,200 beds for those who will require oxygen support,” said Kejriwal.

A government official added: “The plan to take over private hospitals is a contingency measure, there is no immediate plan to take over any private healthcare establishment. But officials have been instructed to map the availability of beds so that they can be used if the need arises.”

The AAP chief also stressed on the importance of team work and cooperation among states and the Union government, “rising above political differences”, to tide over the crisis.

“Even states will have to work together. People of Delhi should not be under the impression that what happens in Maharashtra won’t affect them and vice-versa,” he added.

Kejriwal said the crisis of shortage of PPE kits has eased a bit, with the Centre supplying 27,000 kits. The Delhi government also gets around 3,000 kits daily as part of its order for 1.4 lakh PPEs through the Central Procurement Agency.

Till Monday, hospitals in the city designated to treat COVID-19 patients had 4,000 kits in their stock.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd