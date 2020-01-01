Delhi govt, Centre spar as MCDs fare poorly in Swachh survey

Waste plastic spread next to River Yamuna near Sonia Vihar in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Waste plastic spread next to River Yamuna near Sonia Vihar in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The three municipal corporations saw dismal rankings in the Swachhta Survekhan survey released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for two quarters — April 1 to June 30 and July 2 to September 30 — Tuesday.

The results prompted a war of words between the Centre and the Delhi government.

While Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being “solely responsible” for Delhi’s “poor” ranking, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Puri should fix responsibility on the BJP’s three mayors for bringing shame to the city and the people. “The BJP-ruled MCDs failed terribly to keep the city clean,” he said.

Puri also said other areas in the National Capital Region were doing better than Delhi in cleanliness.

The East Corporation ranked 42nd in first quarter and 39 in the second quarter; North Corporation came 44th in the first quarter and 45th in the second quarter; the South Corporation came 47th in the first quarter and 40th in the second quarter.

Among the cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt stood first, while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area was ranked the cleanest in the national capital.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said the corporation will fare better when the final rankings will be compiled, as the databases were not being filled correctly. “We will do far better than before overall at the end of the year. Things will be very different next year with proper waste management implemented across the corporation with UDF funds, which was not possible otherwise due to the well-known fund cuts we have been suffering,” she said.

A senior South MCD official said local bodies are not doing well when it comes to waste management.

Leader of the House in the South MCD Kamaljeet Sehrawat said there was also a period during which the corporation did not have a commissioner.

During this time, some work remained stalled which would have affected the survey, she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App