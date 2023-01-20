scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Requested Delhi govt, Centre to give "interest-free subordinate debt" for payment of dues to Reliance infra firm: DMRC tells Delhi HC

In 2008, the Delhi Metro signed a contract with the DAMEPL, related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the line.

The Supreme Court in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL. (File)
Requested Delhi govt, Centre to give “interest-free subordinate debt” for payment of dues to Reliance infra firm: DMRC tells Delhi HC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has informed the Delhi High Court that it has requested the Centre and Delhi government to provide “interest-free subordinate debt” of Rs 3,565.64 crore for payment of its unpaid dues to Reliance Infrastructure’s Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) as per the May 2017 arbitral award.

The DMRC, in its additional affidavit of January 18, stated that on January 18, it wrote to both the Centre through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the city government, who are equity shareholders in the corporation, to provide Rs 3,565.64 crore each as interest-free subordinate debt for complying with the directions of the Supreme Court. On November 14, the Supreme Court directed the HC to expeditiously decide the DAMEPL’s plea seeking execution of the arbitral award within three months.

The DMRC’s affidavit states that it has requested the two governments for “an early action”, as the delay has already taken place. The affidavit states that the DMRC had proposed to offer 7,13,12,800 equity shares of Rs 1,000 each to both the Centre and the Delhi government “on right basis in equal proportion to raise capital to the tune of Rs 7,131.28 crore” to pay for the arbitral award.

However, the Delhi government had expressed its “disinclination” to the offer after which the Delhi Metro discussed the issue in its board meeting held on January 16. In view of the Delhi government’s unwillingness and the inability of the corporation to raise money from the open market because of its adverse financial position, a decision was taken by the board to approach both the shareholders to share payment of the total awarded amount in equal proportion as interest-free subordinate debt.

“Though this step of interest-free subordinate debt brings more financial burden on the DMRC, the less financially burdensome option of issue of equity shares, which was explored earlier, failed to materialise,” the affidavit states. The matter was listed Thursday but was adjourned to January 31 due to non-availability of the Attorney General for India R Venkataramani. The HC in October last year had asked the DMRC to inform the court about the “modalities of the payment”.

In 2008, the Delhi Metro signed a contract with the DAMEPL, related to the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the line. The DMRC, in 2012, invoked arbitration after the DAMEPL terminated the concession agreement on the grounds that defects pointed out in construction were not cured by the DMRC within the stipulated 90 days. The Supreme Court in September upheld the 2017 arbitral award favouring DAMEPL.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 08:31 IST
